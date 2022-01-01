Channing Tatum set to launch Step Up-inspired live dance show

Channing Tatum is launching a live show inspired by his 2006 dance movie Step Up.



According to a report in The Wrap, Magic Mike choreographers Alison Faulk and Luke Broadlick are working on the project, in addition to key creatives behind Magic Mike Live.



The show is expected to be similar in style to the Magic Mike Live performances, and may even add to the story of the popular dance film series.



Tatum's production company, Free Association, is partnering with the team at Lionsgate on the show.



"After building out five productions of Magic Mike Live on three continents since 2017, our FA Live team is excited to now turn their creative talents to Lionsgate's beloved dance franchise Step Up," said Peter Kiernan, chief executive officer of FA Live. "We're thrilled to be able to bring the experience and knowledge we've developed creating custom venues and one-of-a-kind theatrical experiences."



The show is set to be performed in an immersive, custom-built venue in 2023.