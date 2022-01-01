Milo Ventimiglia knows how This Is Us will end

Milo Ventimiglia has a "pretty good understanding" of how This Is Us will conclude.

During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Tuesday, the actor revealed he was told how the hit show will end "a year or two ago".

Speaking on behalf of the show's cast, Milo said, "Dan Fogelman, our creator, he's been very good with letting us know how it is going to wrap up."

The star, who plays family patriarch Jack Pearson, went on to admit that filming the sixth and final season was an emotional rollercoaster.

"For all of us on the cast it's going to be pretty emotional," he continued. "But I think it's something that people are going to be happy that they've been on the journey with. There's closure."

Milo did not reveal any specific plot details.

The finale is set to air on NBC on 24 May.