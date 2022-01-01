Nina Dobrev had 'no memory' of auditioning for Gossip Girl spin-off

Nina Dobrev had "no memory" of auditioning for a part in a potential Gossip Girl spin-off.



Last month, casting director David Rapaport told Jessica Szohr on an episode of her XOXO podcast that The Vampire Diaries actress was in the running to play a younger version of Lily van der Woodsen in a show called Valley Girls.



However, in a new interview with Us Weekly, Dobrev confessed that she had wiped the audition from her memory.



"To be honest with you, when I saw that headline and I clicked on it... I didn't remember it," she commented. "And then, I read it in depth and remembered. (The articles) jogged my memory. And I was like, 'Oh yeah, that's right. I did audition for that. That did happen.'"



Despite preparing for the audition, Dobrev insisted she didn't mind missing out on the role, as played by Kelly Rutherford on Gossip Girl.



"I fully understood it. And I think I even remember when they sent me the audition and I was like, 'I'm never gonna get this. I don't look like (Rutherford),' but I did it anyway," the 33-year-old stated, adding that she believes the experience paved the way for her landing the part of Elena Gilbert on The Vampire Diaries. "I'm glad that I did that anyway because... I think probably a month later I got (cast on) Vampire Diaries. Everything's a stepping stone. One thing leads to the other and it always works out exactly like it's supposed to."



Dobrev can next be seen in the comedy film Sick Girl.