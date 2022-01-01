Pamela Anderson to tell 'real story' in new documentary

Pamela Anderson is to tell "her story" in a new documentary.

The Baywatch star took to Instagram on Wednesday to post a handwritten memo in which she revealed she had teamed up with Netflix producers on the upcoming project.

"My life / A thousand imperfections / A million misperceptions / wicked, wild and lost / Nothing to live up to / I can only surprise you / Not a victim, but a survivor / & Alive to tell the real story," the note reads.

The film is to be directed by Ask Dr. Ruth's Ryan White, with Jessica Hargrave, Julia Nottingham, and Pamela's son, Brandon Thomas Lee, to serve as producers.

Netflix executives promised the film will be the "definitive documentary" on the Hollywood star and will offer an "intimate portrait" of her life.

"Pamela Anderson is ready to tell her story in a new documentary. The film, which has been in the making for several years, will feature the pop culture icon setting the record straight as she looks back on her professional path and her personal journey," they added.

A potential release date has not yet been announced.

Pamela has been back in the spotlight following the debut of TV miniseries Pam & Tommy last month. The show chronicles the star's marriage to Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee and the period in which their unauthorised sex tape was made public in the mid-'90s.