Evan Rachel Wood playing Madonna in 'Weird Al' Yankovic biopic

Evan Rachel Wood has been cast as Madonna in the 'Weird Al' Yankovic biopic.

Filming commenced on Weird: The Al Yankovic Story last month, with Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe portraying the comedic parody singer. His co-stars were kept under wraps until Wednesday, when The Roku Channel officials published a first-look photo of the Westworld star in costume as the legendary pop star.

In the image, Wood can be seen channelling '80s Madonna and wearing a look reminiscent of Madonna's role in the 1985 film Desperately Seeking Susan.

Sharing the film still on Instagram, the actress wrote, "The secret's out! I am having WAY TOO MUCH FUN playing the iconic Madonna in @therokuchannel's WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story with Daniel Radcliffe."

Over on her Instagram Stories, Wood also shared a selfie of her standing outside her trailer, which bears the name "Madonna", and a snap of her chair on set.

Yankovic notably parodied Madonna's hit Like a Virgin with his track Like a Surgeon, which he made in 1985 with her blessing. The following year, he created a fake interview with the pop superstar by cutting old footage of Madonna's interviews with his absurd questions.

More cast members were also announced on Wednesday. The Office's Rainn Wilson is playing comedic radio DJ Dr. Demento, while Toby Huss and Julianne Nicholson have been cast as Yankovic's parents Nick and Mary.

Sharing the news on social media, Yankovic wrote, "It’s SHOOT DAY #14, my friends, and NOW IT CAN BE TOLD: Daniel Radcliffe’s co-stars in #WEIRDTheAlYankovicStory will be Evan Rachel Wood, @rainnwilson, @tobyhuss, and Julianne Nicholson!"

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story has been written by Yankovic and the film's director Eric Appel.