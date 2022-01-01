James Bond producers upset by awards snubbing Daniel Craig

James Bond producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson are disappointed by the lack of awards recognition for Daniel Craig's performance in 'No Time To Die'.



The 54-year-old actor played Bond for the final time in last year's blockbuster but franchise bosses feel that he deserved more accolades for his acting in the film.



Speaking to The Times newspaper, Wilson said: "You're always happy to get nominated. But Daniel not getting any nods is really amazing to me."



Broccoli suggests that Daniel was almost too "convincing" as 007 and believes his acting ability is underappreciated.



She said: "I think the problem is that he's so convincing, and so good in the role, that nobody sees him acting."



'No Time To Die' has been nominated for Outstanding British Film at the BAFTA Film Awards later this month and Broccoli feels that Craig's role as a producer on the flick eases the pain for his lack of acting recognition.



She explained: "But people need to remember that Daniel is also a producer on this film. So it takes the sting out of it a little bit for me. He wasn't nominated as an actor but the film was, and so he is, because he's in every cell of this film."



Broccoli and Wilson are tasked with finding Craig's replacement as Bond and the former explained that they are looking for an actor to carry the franchise across a number of films.



She said: "The thing is, when you cast James Bond you're not just casting one movie. You're making a decision that you're going to have live with for at least a decade. Everybody has their own idea about what that person should be, so it's a tough decision.



"With 'Casino Royale', by deciding to do that film and follow that trajectory (five interconnected films, beginning with a reboot) it made it much easier to then identify the actor to play that role."



The 61-year-old producer added: "And so now we have to decide what the films are going to be like. Are they going to be more humorous or less humorous, more gritty or not gritty?



"And then, when we've done that, we have to figure out the actor to play it. So, no, it's not just, 'Oh, who looks good in a suit?' We have to figure this out on our own."