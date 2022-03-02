King Richard and The Harder They Fall win big at AAFCA Awards

'King Richard' and 'The Harder They Fall' were the big winners at the African-American Film Critics Association (AAFCA) Awards, with four gongs each.

Will Smith won the Best Actor prize for his portrayal of Richard Williams, the father and coach of pro tennis players Venus and Serena Williams, in 'King Richard', and Reinaldo Marcus Green won the Emerging Director accolade for the movie.

In his acceptance speech at the ceremony, which took place in Beverly Hills on Wednesday night (02.03.22), Green thanked the Williams family, saying: "There is no movie without them, and their legacy will be far greater than just being tennis players.

"They are great human beings, great citizens, great models for our community."

Aunjanue Ellis won the Best Supporting Actress accolade for portraying Venus and Serena's mother, Oracene "Brandy" Price, in the motion picture, and 15-year-old Saniyya Sidney picked up the Breakout Actor award for starring as a young Venus.

Ellis said: "I thank you for honouring me because in turn you have honoured Ms. Oracene."

Sidney told the crowd: "I remember being five years old watching awards shows and being inspired by every actor, and knowing that’s what I wanted to do."

Netflix movie 'The Harder They Fall' was also a big winner at the ceremony - which was co-hosted by radio personality Charlamagne tha God and actress Alesha Reneé - picking up the coveted Best Picture prize and Jeymes Samuel won Best Director.

Other winners on the night included Adam McKay's 'Don't Look Up', which won Best Screenplay, and Jennifer Hudson won the Best Actress accolade for her portrayal of Aretha Franklin in 'Respect'.

AAFCA winners - the full list:

Best Picture: The Harder They Fall

Best Director: Jeymes Samuel (The Harder They Fall)

Best Screenplay: Don’t Look Up (Adam McKay)

Best Actor: Will Smith (King Richard)

Best Actress: Jennifer Hudson (Respect)

Best Supporting Actor: Corey Hawkins (The Tragedy of Macbeth)

Best Supporting Actress: Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard)

Breakout Actor: Saniyya Sidney (King Richard)

Best Ensemble: The Harder They Fall

Emerging Director: Reinaldo Marcus Green (King Richard)

Best Music: The Harder They Fall (Jeymes Samuel, Kid Cudi, Jay-Z)

Best Independent Feature: Who We Are

Best Documentary: Summer of Soul

The Stanley Kramer Award for Social Justice: Attica, Director Stanley Nelson and Co-Director Traci Curry

Building Change Award: Roxanne Avent-Taylor, The Hidden Empire Film Group

Salute to Excellence: John Gibson, MPA Advisor for Inclusion and Multicultural Outreach

The Innovator Award: Composer Terence Blanchard (Da 5 Bloods, BlacKkKlansman)