Sarah Hyland doesn't remember shooting some Modern Family episodes

Sarah Hyland doesn't remember shooting some episodes of Modern Family because she was so unwell at the time.



The 31-year-old was diagnosed with kidney dysplasia as a young child and received a kidney transplant from her father in 2012. However, the organ failed after a few years and she received another kidney, this time from her brother, in 2017.



The actress, who played Haley Dunphy on the sitcom between 2009 and 2020, revealed on the Quitters podcast with her former TV mother Julie Bowen that her condition played a part in what she can remember from shooting the show.



"There are some episodes of Modern Family where I do not remember filming because I was asleep," she explained. "The episode where Haley asked (Luke for) money and he's like, 'Don't worry, I've got it on ice.' It's in the freezer or something. The entire episode I was asleep."



Before her first transplant, she said, "I was not able to be awake for eight hours at a time... I was so exhausted."



Bowen then recalled that Hyland was "doubled over" on the set of The Old Wagon episode in 2010 but was able to act like she wasn't in pain when the cameras started rolling.



"She was doubled over holding either ice packs or hot packs on her kidneys. Hot packs, to try and keep them warm. And I was like, 'You got one more?' And she went like a robot. She went from bent over to, 'Always,' and marched back to her starting position. She (was) in a lot of pain, but you'd always turn it on when you needed to take care of business."