Juno Temple assures fans she will be back for Ted Lasso season 3

Juno Temple has assured fans that her character, Keeley, will be back in the next season of Ted Lasso.

Fans were worried that the actress wouldn't be in the next season as the second series concluded with Keeley leaving AFC Richmond to start her own PR firm.

Juno was also the only member of the cast to attend the Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles in person on Sunday, while the rest of the team - including Jason Sudeikis, Hannah Waddingham and Brett Goldstein - appeared all together remotely via Zoom.

However, she took to Twitter on Thursday to allay their fears.

"Don't worry my loves, Keeley will be on screen power walking her way through season 3," she wrote.

One user replied, "Whew! It could never be the same without you!" and another added, "I'm so happy to hear this, Juno! The world needs more Keeley."

On Sunday, the show won Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series, while Jason once again won Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series. Juno and Hannah were nominated for the actress equivalent but were beaten by Jean Smart for Hacks.

In a recent interview with Variety, Hannah revealed that filming on season three begins next week.

"We haven’t started filming. We’re kind of doing our prep for it at the moment. And that’s a lot more time-consuming than most people think. It’s like getting a load of plates spinning in the right direction again," she explained. "I think we reconvene around the seventh of March. We’re all absolutely champing at the bit, it feels like it’s been an awful long time."