Kirsten Dunst 'can't wait to get back to work' after having second child

Kirsten Dunst feels ready to get back to work after having her second son.

The actress became pregnant after shooting her Oscar-nominated role in The Power of the Dog in 2020, and she and her partner Jesse Plemons welcomed their second child, James Robert, in May last year.

During a conversation with Alexander Skarsgard for Interview magazine, Dunst explained that she didn't want to rush straight back into work after having the baby as she wanted to savour every moment, but now, she is keen to act again.

"They're a handful. When they can really play together, I will have my life back, but right now I can't wait to go back to work," she shared. "I didn't want to work right after having another kid, because I'm not going to have another child. I wanted to enjoy the beginning stages of that again and not go straight back to work. There wasn't anything I was dying to do anyway. Now, I'm very ready."

The 39-year-old, who also has a three-year-old son named Ennis with Plemons, admitted that it feels like Groundhog Day in their house as she has been doing most of her press for the film and her Oscars campaign via Zoom.

"I haven't left the house much at all, and I do everything over Zoom. I feel a little bit stifled in that way, a little Groundhog Day. It's great that The Power of the Dog has come out and everyone loves it, but you don't get any feedback on it," she said. "I'm doing hair and make-up for Zooms, and doing interviews and things like that, and then I'm with my children in sweatpants all day. I'm either making a snack or getting hair and make-up done. It doesn't go together."

Both Dunst and Plemons are nominated for supporting Oscars for The Power of the Dog at this year's ceremony, which takes place on 27 March.