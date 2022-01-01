Uma Thurman 'fascinated' by Arianna Huffington

Uma Thurman is “fascinated” by Arianna Huffington.

The 51-year-old actress plays the Huffington Post founder in ‘Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber' and she's met Arianna herself a few times, while she's always had a lot of respect for her.

She said: “I don’t know her well, but I know her enough to like her. I met her back when she was starting the Huff Post with some friends who were journalists and I had dinner at her house — that’s the first time I remember meeting her.”

The ‘Kill Bill’ star also revealed how deeply she studied Arianna’s mannerisms, in addition to her accent, in order to portray her in the show.

She added: “I spent many hundreds of hours listening to her audio, listening to her being interviewed, listening to her speak both when she was being presentational … and also in discourse to try to get a sense of how her wit and how her mind attacked a topic, and I found her to be absolutely fascinating...

“She’s been parodied by some of the most brilliant comedians who also got the accent right. So it was kind of a matter of wanting to keep her thought process and her sense of humor. She was a masterful debater. She attacks every subject the way a debater can.”

When asked about the sexual chemistry between her character and Travis Kalanick (Joseph Gordon-Levitt), she referred to both characters as “unicorns".

On ‘The Jess Cagle Podcast,’ Uma said: “I think they’re both highly charismatic brilliant people, and that makes them unicorns … When you see two unicorns, you’d think that they’d like each other.

"But they’re both unique, charismatic, dynamic, brilliant, different people. I don’t know [Travis], but I know [Arianna] a little bit, and I have a lot of respect for her.”