Julie and the Phantoms producer confirms there are 'no plans' for season two

Kenny Ortega has confirmed there are "no plans" for a second season of Netflix show Julie and the Phantoms.

Last week, the producer took to Instagram to upload photos of billboards featuring the words, "Save Julie And The Phantoms".

He captioned the post, "28 Billboards - 5 Continents. @julieandthephantoms lives on through your love! Your love keeps lifting us higher and higher! Thank you."

However, when asked whether the show was being shopped elsewhere during an interview with Deadline, he replied, "At this particular time, no."

"But you know, anything is possible," Ortega continued. "I don't want to jinx it. If Netflix wants to carry on with it anytime in the future, perhaps someone else will be interested in it. Perhaps we could tour the kids as a music group or maybe a film. But for now, there are no plans."

Julie and the Phantoms, starring Madison Reyes and Charlie Gillespie, was cancelled last December.