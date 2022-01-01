West Side Story and Dune win big at Advanced Imaging Society's Lumiere Awards

- NEWS
Steven Spielberg's West Side Story remake and Denis Villeneuve's sci-fi epic Dune were the top winners at the 2022 Lumiere Awards.
Officials from the Advanced Imaging Society, who recognise outstanding achievement in the creation of immersive storytelling using advanced visual technologies, honoured the films at a ceremony held at the Beverly Hills Hotel on Friday.
West Side Story won Best Motion Picture - Musical overall and Best Musical Scene or Sequence for The Dance at the Gym scene, while Dune took home Best Feature Film - Live Action overall and Best Use of High Dynamic Range - Live Action.
In addition, Villeneuve received the Harold Lloyd Award, which honours creatives who use technology to advance their storytelling.
Elsewhere, Disney's Encanto won Best Feature Film - Animated overall and Best Original Song for We Don't Talk About Bruno.
The full list of winners is as follows:
Best Documentary: The Beatles: Get Back
Best Audio - Episodic: WandaVision
Best Use of AR: Expo Dubai Xplorer
Best Use of VR: Machu Picchu and the Spirit of the Condor
Best Original Song: We Don't Talk About Bruno from Encanto
Governor's Cinema Award: Spider-Man: No Way Home
Best Use of High Dynamic Range - Live Action: Dune
Best Use of High Dynamic Range - Episodic: Foundation
Best 2D to 3D Conversion: Shang Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings
Best Musical Scene or Sequence: West Side Story, The Dance at the Gym
Best Episodic - Animated: Arcane
Best Motion Picture - Musical: West Side Story
Sir Charles Wheatstone Award: Epic Games' Unreal Engine
Best Episodic - Live Action: Squid Game
Best Feature Film - Animation: Encanto
Voices For The Earth Award: Adam McKay, Don't Look Up
Gene Kelly Visionary Award: Guillermo Del Toro
Best Audio - Theatrical: Nightmare Alley
Harold Lloyd Award: Denis Villeneuve
Best Feature Film - Live Action: Dune
Best Scene or Sequence in a Feature Film: No Time To Die