West Side Story and Dune win big at Advanced Imaging Society's Lumiere Awards

Steven Spielberg's West Side Story remake and Denis Villeneuve's sci-fi epic Dune were the top winners at the 2022 Lumiere Awards.

Officials from the Advanced Imaging Society, who recognise outstanding achievement in the creation of immersive storytelling using advanced visual technologies, honoured the films at a ceremony held at the Beverly Hills Hotel on Friday.

West Side Story won Best Motion Picture - Musical overall and Best Musical Scene or Sequence for The Dance at the Gym scene, while Dune took home Best Feature Film - Live Action overall and Best Use of High Dynamic Range - Live Action.

In addition, Villeneuve received the Harold Lloyd Award, which honours creatives who use technology to advance their storytelling.

Elsewhere, Disney's Encanto won Best Feature Film - Animated overall and Best Original Song for We Don't Talk About Bruno.

The full list of winners is as follows:

Best Documentary: The Beatles: Get Back

Best Audio - Episodic: WandaVision

Best Use of AR: Expo Dubai Xplorer

Best Use of VR: Machu Picchu and the Spirit of the Condor

Best Original Song: We Don't Talk About Bruno from Encanto

Governor's Cinema Award: Spider-Man: No Way Home

Best Use of High Dynamic Range - Live Action: Dune

Best Use of High Dynamic Range - Episodic: Foundation

Best 2D to 3D Conversion: Shang Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings

Best Musical Scene or Sequence: West Side Story, The Dance at the Gym

Best Episodic - Animated: Arcane

Best Motion Picture - Musical: West Side Story

Sir Charles Wheatstone Award: Epic Games' Unreal Engine

Best Episodic - Live Action: Squid Game

Best Feature Film - Animation: Encanto

Voices For The Earth Award: Adam McKay, Don't Look Up

Gene Kelly Visionary Award: Guillermo Del Toro

Best Audio - Theatrical: Nightmare Alley

Harold Lloyd Award: Denis Villeneuve

Best Feature Film - Live Action: Dune

Best Scene or Sequence in a Feature Film: No Time To Die