The Batman grosses $57 million in opening day sales

The Batman grossed $57 million (£43 million) in U.S. domestic box office sales on Friday.

The superhero film, starring Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne/Batman, has had the second-biggest opening day haul of the pandemic era.

According to editors at The Hollywood Reporter, the initial takings included $22 million (£16.6 million) in preview tickets.

Internationally, The Batman grossed $54 million (£40.8 million) on opening day, despite being pulled from theatres in Russia at the last minute due to the conflict in Ukraine.

In the U.K., the film grossed $6.4 million (£4.8 million) on Friday - nearly one-quarter more than its D.C. predecessor, Joker.

Analysts at EnTelligence also reported that The Batman commanded more than 80 per cent of all tickets sold on Friday, with 22 per cent of the audience opting to see it in a premium format.

The Batman is projected to make over $120 million (£90.7 million) in domestic sales over the course of its opening weekend.