Taron Egerton 'completely fine' after fainting onstage

Taron Egerton is "completely fine" after collapsing onstage on Saturday night.

During the opening night of C**K at the Ambassador's Theatre in London, the Rocketman actor fainted towards the end of the performance.

"As some of you may have heard, I passed out during the first performance of C**K last night. I am completely fine. Slightly sore neck and a bruised ego but I'm fine. I've decided to put a positive spin on it and I would appreciate it if anyone who was in the theatre last night just said that I gave such a committed, electrifying performance that my body couldn't handle it and checked out," the 32-year-old joked in a post on his Instagram Stories on Sunday. "That being said, apparently you're meant to actually do the full show and not just three-quarters of it. So I'll be back with a vengeance tomorrow night."

Egerton went on to thank the theatre's staff for "being so lovely" and castmate Joel Harper Jackson for stepping in and doing "the last bit of the play".

"Joel is an amazing actor and a lovely person," he praised.

Directed by Marianne Elliott, C**K is described as a "razor-sharp" play about love and identity that redefines the battle of the sexes.