Elizabeth Hurley pays tribute to ex-fiancé Shane Warne

Elizabeth Hurley has honoured her ex-fiancé, Shane Warne, with an emotional tribute.

The Australian cricketer died of a suspected heart attack at a villa in Ko Samui, Thailand on Friday. He was aged 52.

On Saturday, Elizabeth - who was engaged to Shane from 2011 until 2013 - took to Instagram to share a happy photo of them together.

"I feel like the sun has gone behind a cloud forever. RIP my beloved Lionheart @shanewarne23," she wrote.

In addition, Elizabeth's son Damian Hurley also posted a tribute to "father figure" Shane.

"I'm still trying to wrap my head around this... SW was a father figure to me for most of my formative years and was truly one (of) the best men I've ever known. My heart is broken. Thinking of and sending love to all SW's family," he added.

A number of well-known entertainment figures have honoured the sportsman, including the likes of Russell Crowe, Stephen Fry, Hugh Jackman, and Elton John.

Shane is survived by his ex-wife Simone Callahan and their three children.