King Richard and Tick, Tick... Boom! top ACE Eddie Awards

King Richard and Tick, Tick... Boom! were given the night's biggest honours at the ACE Eddie Awards over the weekend.

Pamela Martin was awarded the Best Edited Feature Film (Dramatic) for her work on the biographical drama, which stars Will Smith as Venus and Serena Williams' father and coach Richard Williams, at the ceremony, which recognises outstanding film editors, on Saturday.

Myron Kerstein and Andrew Weisblum picked up Best Edited Feature Film (Comedy) for Lin-Manuel Miranda's directorial debut, the movie musical Tick, Tick... Boom!, which stars Andrew Garfield as late composer Jonathan Larson.

All three editors are nominated for the Best Editing Oscar alongside Don't Look Up's Hank Corwin, Dune's Joe Walker, and The Power of the Dog's Peter Sciberras. The latter three were also nominated for the ACE Eddie Awards but went home empty-handed.

Other films recognised at the ceremony included Disney animation Encanto, documentary Oscars favourite Summer of Soul (...or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised), and Peter Jackson's Beatles documentary Get Back.

In the television categories, the editors for Succession, Hacks, and Mare of Eastttown were all honoured, while comedian Bo Burnham was awarded Best Edited Variety Talk/Sketch Show or Special for Bo Burnham: Inside, which he wrote, directed, filmed, edited and performed all by himself during the pandemic.

The main list of winners is as follows:

Best Edited Feature Film (Dramatic) - King Richard, Pamela Martin, ACE

Best Edited Feature Film (Comedy) - Tick, Tick... Boom!, Myron Kerstein, ACE, Andrew Weisblum, ACE

Best Edited Animated Feature Film - Encanto, Jeremy Milton, ACE

Best Edited Documentary (Feature) - Summer of Soul... Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised, Joshua L. Pearson

Best Edited Documentary (Non-Theatrical) - The Beatles: Get Back (Episode 3), Jabez Olssen

Best Edited Multi-Camera Comedy Series - Kevin Can F**k Himself (Live Free or Die), Daniel Schalk, ACE and Joseph Fulton

Best Edited Single-Camera Comedy Series - Hacks (1.69 Million), Susan Vaill, ACE

Best Edited Drama Series - Succession (All the Bells Say), Ken Eluto, ACE

Best Edited Motion Picture (Non-Theatrical) - Oslo, Jay Rabinowitz, ACE

Best Edited Limited Series - Mare of Easttown (Illusions), Amy E. Duddleston, ACE

Best Edited Non-Scripted Series - Formula 1: Drive to Survive (Man on Fire), Dan Ablett, Kevin Austin, Otto Burnham, Shane McCormack, Graham Taylor

Best Edited Variety Talk/Sketch Show or Special - Bo Burnham: Inside, Bo Burnham

Best Edited Animation (Non-Theatrical) - Bob's Burgers (Vampire Disco Death Dance), Jeremy Reuben.