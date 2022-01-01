Maggie Gyllenhaal's The Lost Daughter wins big at Independent Spirit Awards

Maggie Gyllenhaal's directorial debut The Lost Daughter was the big winner at the Independent Spirit Awards on Sunday.

The drama, starring Olivia Colman, Dakota Johnson, and Jessie Buckley, was named Best Feature at the ceremony, while Gyllenhaal was awarded Best Director and Best Screenplay.

"I feel there's a real conscious effort being made for different spaces and voices, and I've been the beneficiary of that," said Gyllenhaal as she accepted the latter award, reports Deadline. "My film isn't just for women, but for everyone."

The Best Male Lead prize was awarded to Simon Rex for his portrayal of a washed-up porn star in Red Rocket, while Taylour Paige won the female equivalent for playing Aziah 'Zola' King in Zola, the movie adaptation of the infamous Twitter thread.

Oscars favourite Troy Kotsur continued his awards success with the Best Supporting Male accolade for CODA, and Ruth Negga was honoured with Best Supporting Female for Passing.

Elsewhere, Fran Kranz and the cast of Mass won the Robert Altman Award and Emma Seligman's Shiva Baby took home the John Cassavetes Award, which honours the best feature made for under $500,000 (£380,000).

The Independent Spirit Awards were hosted by acting couple Megan Mullally and Nick Offerman in Santa Monica, California.

The main list of winners is as follows:

Best Feature - The Lost Daughter

Best Male Lead - Simon Rex, Red Rocket

Best Female Lead - Taylour Paige, Zola

Best Supporting Male - Troy Kotsur, CODA

Best Supporting Female - Ruth Negga, Passing

Best Director - Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter

Best Screenplay - Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter

Best First Feature - 7 Days

Best First Screenplay - Michael Sarnoski, Pig

Robert Altman Award - The Director, Cast, and Casting Director of Mass

John Cassavetes Award - Shiva Baby

Best Documentary - Summer of Soul (...or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

Best International Film - Drive My Car

Best Cinematography - Passing

Best Editing - Zola

Best New Scripted Series - Reservation Dogs

Best New Non-Scripted or Documentary Series - Black and Missing

Best Ensemble Cast in a New Scripted Series - Reservation Dogs

Best Male Performance in a Scripted Series - Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game

Best Female Performance in a Scripted Series - Thuso Mbedu, The Underground Railroad