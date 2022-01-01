Edward Scissorhands house goes on the market

The house where Tim Burton's Edward Scissorhands was filmed is up for sale.



While current owner Joey Klops bought the Tampa, Florida home for $230,000 (£173,000), he is now selling it for $700,000 (£529,000), according to editors at Deadline.



The house has been decorated with Edward Scissorhands memorabilia, which the buyer gets to keep.



Items include mushroom wallpaper, scissor-gloves like the ones Johnny Depp used as the character in the 1990 movie, and a full-sized mannequin.



"It's honestly killing him to sell the house... They have twin grandbabies on the way, and they need a bigger place. He would love for it to stay as a museum, but at the same time, he understands that it might not happen," Klops's listing agent told local paper Creative Loafing Tampa Bay.