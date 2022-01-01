Pamela Anderson to make Broadway debut in Chicago

Pamela Anderson is set to make her Broadway debut in the musical Chicago.

The Baywatch actress announced on Monday that she is taking on the role of Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her, for eight weeks as part of the production staged at the Ambassador Theatre in New York City.

"I have always been a huge fan of Bob Fosse and Gwen Verdon's work. Ann Reinking, too," the 54-year-old said. "Playing Roxie Hart is a dream fulfilled. Performing Fosse, you don't have time to get in your head. You can't dance, sing and think at the same time. There is a freedom, a unique joy in knowing it's all about the work. Playing Roxie Hart is a sweet escape for me."

Directed by Tony Award winner Walter Bobbie, Chicago features set design by John Lee Beatty, and costume design by William Ivey Long. The show recently celebrated its 25th anniversary on Broadway.

Pamela will start her stint as Roxie on 5 June.