Josh Hartnett secretly married Tamsin Egerton in November

Josh Hartnett married his longtime partner Tamsin Egerton in November.

The Pearl Harbor star tied the knot with the St. Trinian's actress in a low-key ceremony four months ago, his representative confirmed to Page Six and E! News on Monday.

The marriage news was first reported by The Sun over the weekend. According to the publication, the actors exchanged vows inside the Soho room of The Old Marylebone Town Hall in London, a room that only seats around 12 people.

"They're as smitten as ever and wanted to make it official in a low-key affair. It was a classy ceremony with only a handful of close family and friends," a friend told The Sun. "They're really happy living a low-key life away from showbiz parties and red carpets, so (they) are happy to fly under the radar."

The Black Hawk Down star and British actress have maintained a private relationship since they began dating in 2012 after meeting on the set of the movie The Lovers.

The 43-year-old actor confirmed in a rare interview in January 2021 that they had three children.

"The thing I am most proud of is that I'm a father of three and I have a good relationship with my partner and a great family life," he told Mr. Porter at the time. "And I'm still able to do good work and, as I've got older, the characters have become more interesting."