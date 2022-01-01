Renee Zellweger 'snuck into' university classes during acting break

Renee Zellweger studied international law during her hiatus from Hollywood.

During an appearance on the TODAY show on Monday, the Judy actress explained that she signed up for some classes at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) during her break from acting between 2010 and 2016.

"I needed to step away and kind of grow as a person, learn some things that were not related to work," she told the hosts. "I went to school and just took some time out and decided that maybe I would want to participate in a different way.

"(I snuck into) UCLA for a little while to study public policy, international law. Very interesting, I am interested in politics."

Zellweger isn't planning on pursuing a career in politics, but joked: "I'll bore you to death at a dinner party, I really will... Don't get me started."

The 52-year-old is currently promoting her new show, The Thing About Pam.