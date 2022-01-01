Barbie Ferreira responds to rumours of fallout with Euphoria showrunner Sam Levinson

Barbie Ferreira has insisted rumours regarding workplace tension between her and Euphoria showrunner Sam Levinson are "not rooted in the truth".



In February, The Daily Beast published a report claiming that Barbie's character Kat has been relegated to a supporting role in season two due to on-set tension between her and Levinson, who writes and directs all the episodes. The report alleged that Barbie walked off the set and some of her scenes were cut as a result of their fallout.



The 25-year-old indirectly hinted that the report wasn't completely accurate during a recent interview with Insider.



"What's interesting about this season is there are so many more eyes on it that even the news cycle has been so interesting to see," she said. "I've seen so many different things and a lot of it is untrue and some of it's kind of like mundane little things.



"But I really think that the fans are really passionate and I do appreciate that because Euphoria has really impacted so many people. Sometimes, things take on a life of their own, and they're not rooted in the truth, but it's OK because I know it's just out of passion and out of curiosity and all that good stuff. And I signed up for it. So, I'll take it. I'll take the good and the bad."



During a recent interview with her Euphoria co-stars for The Cut, Barbie seemingly addressed her reduced screentime by saying, "Kat's journey this season is a little more internal and a little mysterious to the audience."



HBO officials recently defended Levinson and the show after background actors alleged the set was a toxic workplace, that they had to work 15-17 hours per day and sometimes weren't allowed to use the bathroom.



"It's not uncommon for drama series to have complex shoots, and COVID protocols add an additional layer. We maintain an open line of communication with all the guilds, including SAG-AFTRA. There were never any formal inquiries raised," they said in a statement.