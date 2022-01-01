Mark Wahlberg invests in StreetTrend

Mark Wahlberg is backing fashion brand StreetTrend.

The Uncharted star announced on Tuesday that he has signed on as a strategic investor for the label and its P448 sneaker company.

"I am excited to be a part of such a unique brand that fits my personal style and cares about sustainability," he said in a statement. "Chief executive officer Wayne Kulkin is a passionate and knowledgeable sneakerhead, and I look forward to being part of this project."

Mark adds StreetTrend to a list of brand investments and business ventures that include clothing line Municipal, tequila company Flecha Azul, fitness chain F45, restaurant chain Wahlburgers, and his film production company Unrealistic Ideas.

And Wayne is thrilled to have the Hollywood actor onboard.

"I am very excited to have Mark as a partner and love his view on life. Besides his successes in entertainment, he is a brilliant entrepreneur and an engaged investor. We look forward to collaborating with Mark as we continue to grow the business," he added.