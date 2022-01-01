Rami Malek and Uma Thurman to present at 2022 Oscars

Rami Malek, Uma Thurman, Anthony Hopkins, Lily James, John Leguizamo, Simu Liu, and Ruth E. Carter have been tapped to present at the 2022 Academy Awards.

The stars will be joining Kevin Costner, Zoë Kravitz, Lady Gaga, Rosie Perez, Chris Rock, and Yuh-Jung Youn at the upcoming ceremony, set to be held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on 27 March.

"Movies inspire us, entertain us and unite us across the globe," producer Will Packer said in a statement. "That's the precise goal of the show this year, and we're thrilled to welcome the first of a stellar lineup joining the Oscars stage to help us celebrate the power of film and honour the year's best in filmmaking."

Further presenters are to be announced in the coming weeks.

The show is to be hosted by Regina Hall, Amy Schumer, and Wanda Sykes.