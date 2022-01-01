Tony Hawk suffers severe leg injury in skateboarding accident

Tony Hawk has broken his leg in a serious skateboarding accident.

The professional skateboarder took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a video of him walking on crutches in hospital as well as a photo of an X-ray showing the pins inserted into his leg.

In the accompanying caption, Tony explained that he had broken his femur but is hoping to make a full recovery.

"Yesterday sucked. I broke my elbow 20 years ago and managed to make a full comeback; this recovery for a broken femur will be much harder because of its severity (and my age). But I'm up for the challenge," he wrote. "I've said many times that I won't stop skating until I am physically unable. A broken leg - with plenty of hardware - will probably be the biggest test of that creed. I'll be back... maybe not at full capacity but I resigned to that notion years ago as I approached 'mid-life.'"

Tony went on to thank his family for their support and insisted that he will return to skating as soon as possible

"There is a strange irony that this happened on the eve of HBO releasing a trailer for Until The Wheels Fall Off, Sam Jones' documentary about my life & career, which has a strong focus on the philosophy of how I/we do this at our age," the 53-year-old continued. "The answer is complicated, but ultimately it's because I have found my sense of purpose and shaped my identity through skating, and it nourishes my mental health immensely."