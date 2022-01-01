A Billy Joel biopic is in the works.

The movie is titled 'Piano Man' and is being developed by Michael Jai White's Jaigantic Studios with Adam Ripp tapped to write and direct.

The flick will follow Billy's early years - that saw him discovered by his first manager Irwin Mazur at the age of 16, his performances with a Long Island cover band in the 1960s and the breakthrough performance in 1972 that captured the attention of legendary record producer Clive Davis.

However, Billy's representative says that the singer will not be involved with the movie and that no rights in music, name or likeness or life story will be granted to film chiefs.

Jaigantic Studios have instead acquired the life rights to Mazur, who managed Billy from 1965 to 1972 – the year before his breakthrough song and album 'Piano Man' was released.

According to the producers, music needs for the film are "yet to be determined".

'Piano Man' will be executive produced by Jaigantic Studios along with producers White, Mayne Berke and Donovan de Boer – along with Mazur and Ripp.

Ripp's father Artie signed Billy to his first record deal as a solo artist and produced his debut album 'Cold Spring Harbor' in 1971.

He said in a statement: "Billy Joel has been a part of my life since my father signed him to his record label when I was four years old; his music is ingrained in my DNA and it's been a dream of mine as a filmmaker to explore and celebrate the untold story of how Billy Joel became the Piano Man."

Mazur added: "What a dream come true! These are the real-life events I witnessed first-hand that shaped Billy from a keyboard player in the local Long Island band, The Hassles, into the iconic musician, singer-songwriter and entertainer who thrills audiences around the world, today."