Dylan O'Brien turned down Teen Wolf film revival as he was satisfied with show's ending

Dylan O'Brien turned down the upcoming film revival of his TV show Teen Wolf because he felt his character's story ended in "a really good place".

The Maze Runner actor found fame playing Stiles Stilinski in the MTV teen drama, which followed a young werewolf played by Tyler Posey who defends his California town from supernatural creatures. The show concluded in 2017 after six seasons, and it was announced last September that creator Jeff Davis was making a revival film for Paramount+.

In an interview with Variety, O'Brien explained that he ultimately declined to reprise his role as Stiles because he thinks the character's story doesn't need to be continued.

"It was a difficult decision. A lot went into it," he began. "The show couldn't be more dear to me. It was the first thing I ever did and so many people there are extremely dear to me. It was something I was trying to make work but it all happened very fast. We didn't really know that it was happening and they kind of just threw it at us a little bit, which is fine because we all love the show. We were trying to figure it out.

"Ultimately, I just decided it was left in a really good place for me and I still want to leave it there. I wish them well and I'm going to watch it the first night it comes out. I hope it f**king kicks a*s, but I'm not going to be in it."

Davis is writing and producing the revival film, which will feature original cast members Posey, Holland Roden, Colton Haynes, Shelley Hennig, and Crystal Reed, among others.

The original series, which began in 2011, was loosely based on the 1985 film of the same name starring Michael J. Fox.