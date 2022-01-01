Rupert Grint's daughter learned to swear after hearing him rehearse Servant script

Rupert Grint finds it "hilarious" when his toddler daughter uses swear words.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday night, host Jimmy asked the Harry Potter star whether his 21-month-old daughter Wednesday has started to talk yet.

"She's speaking, she's talking, she's got opinions. She says 'dada', she says 'mama', it was kind of at the same time. And also, the f-word came pretty quickly," he revealed.

Rupert went on to explain that Wednesday, whom he shares with partner Georgia Groome, learned the expletive while listening to him rehearse his scenes for his TV show Servant.

"She spends a lot of time in my dressing room when I'm kind of doing my lines for (Servant), and my character says the f-word a lot. Now, she just says it whenever she's excited. We were in the toy store today and she was just walking around, dropping it," the 33-year-old smiled. "It's kind of a mixed reaction. We find it hilarious so it's kind of encouraging it."

The third season of Servant is now streaming on Apple TV+.