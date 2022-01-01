Nick Cannon's daytime talk show cancelled

Nick Cannon's daytime talk show has been canned after just one season.

The Masked Singer host debuted The Nick Cannon Show in partnership with Liongate's Debmar-Mercury last September.

However, executives Mort Marcus and Ira Bernstein announced on Thursday that the production would be shuttering after the filming of two more episodes was completed.

"It's never easy to cancel a production with clear potential but, after a great deal of deliberation and examining various options, we have made the difficult business decision to end production on Nick Cannon," they said in a statement. "We plan to offer viewers original episodes of the daytime talk show through the remainder of this season. Our thanks go to the very talented Nick Cannon and our wonderful production team, and we wish Nick continued success with his many hit ventures."

Nick, 41, has not yet commented on the news.