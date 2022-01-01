Chris Pine 'excited' about new Star Trek film

Chris Pine says the 'Star Trek' cast are "excited" about the new film.

The 41-year-old actor is set to reprise his role as James T. Kirk for a fourth time in the upcoming 'Star Trek' flick but confirmed that he and his co-stars are still waiting for a script.

Chris told Variety: "I think everybody was like, 'Did you hear about this?' We're usually the last people to find out, but I do know we're all excited. Whenever they want to send us a script, we're ready for it."

The 'Wonder Woman' star added: "I don't trust anybody, but I'm excited. I love the story. I love 'Star Trek'. I love my people."

Pine's latest movie is the thriller 'All the Old Knives' and he explained how he got to work with an intimacy coordinator for the first time on the project.

He explained: "I had never done that before. You're doing a sex scene in a bedroom and you have this older woman that's watching and giving you notes on how to do the sex scene and I'm thinking, 'Who is the person telling me how to have sex?'

"But it was wonderful. She was lovely. It just takes the pressure off. There's just no discomfort, because you have someone like a referee making sure it's all above board and everyone is comfortable.

"She's also like a choreographer making sure it all translates well on screen like, 'Move your neck' or 'Arch your back more'."

Chris explained that the movie, which also features Thandiwe Newton and Laurence Fishburne, was a passion project for him.

He said: "By far, this was one of the better scripts I have ever read. It's one of the best scripts I have ever read."