Alan Cumming to reprise Eli Gold role in The Good Wife spin-off

Alan Cumming is returning to the universe of The Good Wife by playing Eli Gold once again in The Good Fight.



According to TVLine, the longtime The Good Wife actor will appear in two episodes of season six of its spin-off The Good Fight as his old character.



The Scottish actor confirmed the news on Thursday by sharing TVLine's report on Instagram alongside a photo of him in costume and full hair and make-up beside his dressing room door. In the caption, he simply wrote, "Never say never!"



In the episodes, Eli will return to assist his daughter Maria, played by Sarah Steele, in becoming a full-fledged lawyer.



According to Paramount+ representatives, season six will find Christine Baranski's Diane struggling with an "uneasy sense of déjà vu, with everything from Roe v. Wade to voting rights to Cold War aggressions returning." They added, "Meanwhile, the lawyers of Reddick & Associates wonder if the violence that they see all around them points to an impending civil war."



The sixth season will return to Paramount+ this summer.



Cumming appeared in all seven seasons of The Good Wife between 2009 and 2016. Eli Gold was the campaign strategist-turned-crisis manager and chief of staff to Peter Florrick, the husband of Julianna Margulies' lead character Alicia Florrick.