Storm Reid felt 'emotionally and mentally exhausted' after filming key Euphoria episode

Storm Reid felt "physically, emotionally, and mentally" exhausted after shooting the intervention episode of Euphoria.



In episode five of the second season, Zendaya's character Rue Bennett has a violent breakdown after she is confronted about her drug addiction, with her screaming at her mother Leslie and sister Gia and trashing their house.



Reid, who plays Gia, admitted in an interview with Collider that the episode pushed her as an actress and she felt wiped out at the end of every day.



"It's exhausting, doing those scenes. It's literally physically, emotionally, and mentally exhausting," she shared. "I feel so privileged and so blessed to be able to work on scenes like that when I'm doing them because what I want, as an actress, is to be challenged, to be pushed, to feel like I just I don't wanna do this anymore, and like I can't do it anymore. I feel like that's where my best work comes from. But I would say it's hard. I would go back to campus and go back to school after I was done filming those scenes, and I would just be done for."



Nika King, who plays their onscreen mother, confessed she felt happy once the episode was finished so she could decompress.



"After a while, your body is affected in a way that I wasn't ready for," she said. "There's a lot of running after each other, and tackling and holding. You forget there's emotional and physical exhaustion. I was happy when it was over."



Reid, 18, is currently studying for her undergraduate degree at the University of Southern California's School of Dramatic Arts.