Paul Dano wants to meet fellow Riddler actor Jim Carrey

Paul Dano is keen to meet fellow Riddler actor Jim Carrey one day.

The Ruby Sparks actor takes on the part of serial killer Edward Nashton/Riddler in Matt Reeves' new superhero film, The Batman, with Robert Pattinson taking on the titular character. In an interview with Extra at the New York City premiere, Dano revealed he would love to catch up with Carrey, who took on the role in 1995's Batman Forever.

"I would love to meet Jim Carrey. Jim Carrey and Jack Nicholson (who played the Joker in 1989's Batman) were probably my first two favourite actors when I was a kid, so nice to be a part of the Batman lore. There's a pretty rich history there, so hopefully, we just continue the evolution," he said.

Previously, Dano likened the Riddler to the Zodiac killer, due to the antagonist's use of cyphers and riddles. Yet, he also wanted to inject a certain level of theatricality.

"I tried to do everything I possibly could to make the best Riddler I could. I loved Matt's script, I loved this world... I've become a super-fan myself," the 37-year-old continued, noting that he has already watched the film several times. "I would like to sneak in and watch it with just fans."

The Batman, also starring Zoe Kravitz and Jeffrey Wright, is now showing in cinemas.