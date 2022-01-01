Marisa Tomei has no idea where her Oscar is kept

Marisa Tomei has no idea where her Oscar statuette is stored.

The actress was catapulted to international fame when she won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in the 1992 comedy, My Cousin Vinny.

But in an interview with Rolling Stone, Marisa confessed the gold statuette doesn't exactly take pride of place at her home.

"I put money on it being at my mom's, but the thing is, I actually haven't seen it at her house. Glad you brought it up. Let me send a quick text," she laughed to the interviewer.

Marisa went on to share that winning an Oscar opened up many opportunities for her within Hollywood.

And while the early years of auditioning were a struggle, she is pleased she never had to deal with social media as a young performer.

"I feel for a lot of actors now, because there's cameras. Everyone has a cell phone, so you can be as mischievous, but you have to be aware that you might get caught. So, it's a little bit of a reverse on that. I'm glad that was not around when I was younger," the star added.