Traci Braxton dies

Traci Braxton has died at the age of 50.



The Braxton Family Values star passed away on Saturday following a year-long battle with oesophageal cancer.



In light of the sad news, Traci's family - including her sisters Toni, Towanda, Trina, and Tamar Braxton - issued a statement in which they remembered their sibling as a "bright light".



"It is with the utmost regret that we inform you of the passing of our sister, Traci. Needless to say, she was a bright light, a wonderful daughter, an amazing sister, a loving mother, wife, grandmother and a respected performer," they commented. "We will miss her dearly. Traci passed this morning as the snow was falling, our angel is now a snowflake.



"We ask that you respect our privacy as we plan to send her home with love, celebrating her life. We are family forever."



Traci is also survived by her parents Evelyn and Michael, brother Michael Braxton, Jr., husband Kevin Surrat, Sr., son Kevin Surrat, II, and grandson, Kevin Surrat, III.



"We have come to a time where we must inform the public that, after a year of privately undergoing a series of treatments for oesophagal cancer, our beloved Traci Braxton has gone on to glory," wrote Surrat, Sr., while Surrat II shared, "She fought to the end and today she's at peace... I love you ma, I'm going to miss you."