Thomas Brodie-Sangster dating Talulah Riley

Thomas Brodie-Sangster and Talulah Riley made their debut as a couple during an event on Friday.

The actors stepped out together at the 2022 British Academy Film Awards Gala Dinner held at The Londoner Hotel in London, England.

Talulah, who wore a green sequin dress for the bash, was photographed resting her head on the 31-year-old’s shoulder as they posed on the red carpet. Previously, the pair have been snapped holding hands and cuddling while out and about in public.

They first met on the set of the upcoming limited series Pistol last year.

Fans may recognise Thomas from Love Actually and The Queen’s Gambit, while the 36-year-old has appeared in Westworld and Pride and Prejudice.

Previously, Talulah was married to Elon Musk between 2010-2012 and then again from 2013-2016.

Thomas was most recently linked to model Gzi Wisdom.