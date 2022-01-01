Melissa Joan Hart claims Clarissa Explains It All reboot was 'squashed'

Melissa Joan Hart has confirmed plans for a reboot of the Nickelodeon show Clarissa Explains It All have "fizzled".

During The '90s Con event in Hartford, Connecticut on Saturday, the original star opened up about efforts to get the series revived.

"We tried that, actually... Nickelodeon got a new president, and they kind of squashed the whole thing," she said, according to People.

Melissa and original series creator Mitchell Kriegman were in talks to reboot the sitcom back in 2018, with the actress to play the family's mother.

"So it was actually in the works and yeah, it just sort of disappeared. It took like a year to do the contracts, which was the hardest part, and then it just kind of fizzled out," she continued.

Melissa has most recently appeared as Liz in the Netflix comedy series, No Good Nick.