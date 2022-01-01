Regina Hall defends reformatting of categories at 2022 Oscars

Regina Hall has backed Academy Awards producers over their decision to cut eight categories from the live telecast.

In an interview with Variety, the actress - who will serve as co-host at the upcoming ceremony - noted that she has discussed the matter with organiser Will Packer and is confident that the categories will be celebrated properly.

"The show is too long," she insisted.

Regina added that Will "is trying to get audiences to stay engaged (but still) celebrate all the creative parts of how a film comes together and the people who make that. Everyone watching will see those faces and be able to cheer on all those nominees and winners."

The categories that will not be included in the Oscars live telecast are documentary short, film editing, makeup/hairstyling, original score, production design, animated short, live action short, and sound.

They will be presented in the Dolby Theatre the hour before the live telecast, and clips will be taken from them to be shown during the live show.

Regina will co-host the event with Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes. The ceremony is set to take place on 27 March.