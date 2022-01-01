Kid Cudi to star in Brittany Snow's September 17th

Kid Cudi has been cast in Brittany Snow's directorial debut 'September 17th'.

The pair have collaborated on the new horror film 'X' and will now work together on the 'Pitch Perfect' star's debut effort behind the camera.

Cudi, whose real name is Scott Mescudi, said: "I couldn't believe that she wanted me in it. She had told me about the movie while we were on set (for 'X'), but she never asked me to be in it. I was like, 'Maybe she's waiting to see how ('X') turns out.' It's gonna be awesome. Really great script."

Brittany added: "I can't really speak about it too much, except that Scott's doing a part in the movie, so that's cool."

'September 17th' tells the story of a woman named Riley who struggles with food and body image issues and has just been discharged from rehab. She soon meets a man called Ethan and must navigate between unconditional love and a new addiction.

Snow is directing the film from a screenplay she has written alongside Becca Gleason. Jordan Yale Levine and Jordan Beckerman are producing under their Yale Production banner with Lizzie Shapiro for her The Space Program production banner.

Brittany revealed that she spent time watching 'X' director Ti West at work to help guide for the new project.

The 36-year-old actress told Variety: "I was watching Ti (West, director of 'X') a lot during filming of this.

"And I think that something that I learned from him that I'll take with me is the specificity of knowing the through line of what you want, and being really strong and clear in your convictions of it.

"I like to play around on set, but it lends itself really nicely when you know that your director has a complete handle on exactly what they want. I hope I can live up to what everyone else has been doing."