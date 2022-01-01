Jane Campion wins big at 2022 Critics Choice Awards

Jane Campion continued her successful awards season streak by picking up top prizes for The Power of the Dog at the 2022 Critics Choice Awards on Sunday.

The New Zealand filmmaker won Best Director and Best Adapted Screenplay for the Western, which also took home the night's top prize, Best Picture.

It rounds off a stellar weekend for the director and her movie. She won the top honour at the Director's Guild (DGA) Awards on Saturday as well as Best Director and Best Film at the BAFTA Film Awards in London earlier on Sunday.

Will Smith, Troy Kotsur, and Ariana DeBose also continued their awards season streak by winning Best Actor, Best Supporting Actor, and Best Supporting Actress for King Richard, CODA, and West Side Story, respectively.

Jessica Chastain followed up her recent Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards win by taking home another Best Actress accolade for The Eyes of Tammy Faye.

Kenneth Branagh's semi-autobiographical film Belfast was a triple winner, with prizes for Best Acting Ensemble, Best Original Screenplay, and Best Young Actor/Actress for its lead star Jude Hill.

Over in the television portion of the show, Succession dominated the drama categories, winning Best Drama Series and acting prizes for Kieran Culkin and Sarah Snook, while Ted Lasso swept the comedy categories. It took home four gongs, including Best Comedy Series and acting honours for Jason Sudeikis, Hannah Waddingham, and Brett Goldstein.

Taye Diggs and Nicole Byer hosted the ceremony, which primarily took place at the Fairmont Century Plaza hotel in Los Angeles, with a satellite presentation at the Savoy Hotel in London.

The full list of nominees is as follows:

Film

Best Picture: The Power of the Dog

Best Actor: Will Smith - King Richard

Best Actress: Jessica Chastain - The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Best Supporting Actor: Troy Kotsur - CODA

Best Supporting Actress: Ariana DeBose - West Side Story

Best Young Actor/Actress: Jude Hill - Belfast

Best Acting Ensemble: Belfast

Best Director: Jane Campion - The Power of the Dog

Best Original Screenplay: Kenneth Branagh - Belfast

Best Adapted Screenplay: Jane Campion - The Power of the Dog

Best Cinematography: Ari Wegner - The Power of the Dog

Best Production Design: Patrice Vermette, Zsuzsanna Sipos - Dune

Best Editing: Sarah Broshar and Michael Kahn - West Side Story

Best Costume Design: Jenny Beavan - Cruella

Best Hair and Makeup: The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Best Visual Effects: Dune

Best Comedy: Licorice Pizza

Best Animated Feature: The Mitchells vs. the Machines

Best Foreign Language Film: Drive My Car

Best Song: No Time to Die - No Time to Die (sung by Billie Eilish)

Best Score: Hans Zimmer - Dune

Television

Best Drama Series: Succession

Best Actor in a Drama Series: Lee Jung-jae - Squid Game

Best Actress in a Drama Series: Melanie Lynskey - Yellowjackets

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series: Kieran Culkin - Succession

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series: Sarah Snook - Succession

Best Comedy Series: Ted Lasso

Best Actor in a Comedy Series: Jason Sudeikis - Ted Lasso

Best Actress in a Comedy Series: Jean Smart - Hacks

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series: Brett Goldstein - Ted Lasso

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series: Hannah Waddingham - Ted Lasso

Best Limited Series: Mare of Easttown

Best Movie Made for Television: Oslo

Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television: Michael Keaton - Dopesick

Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television: Kate Winslet - Mare of Easttown

Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television: Murray Bartlett - The White Lotus

Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television: Jennifer Coolidge - The White Lotus

Best Foreign Language Series: Squid Game

Best Animated Series: What If...?

Best Talk Show: Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Best Comedy Special: Bo Burnham: Inside.