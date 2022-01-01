Jane Campion wins big at 2022 Critics Choice Awards

- NEWS
- COMPETITION
- DIRECTORY
Jane Campion continued her successful awards season streak by picking up top prizes for The Power of the Dog at the 2022 Critics Choice Awards on Sunday.
The New Zealand filmmaker won Best Director and Best Adapted Screenplay for the Western, which also took home the night's top prize, Best Picture.
It rounds off a stellar weekend for the director and her movie. She won the top honour at the Director's Guild (DGA) Awards on Saturday as well as Best Director and Best Film at the BAFTA Film Awards in London earlier on Sunday.
Will Smith, Troy Kotsur, and Ariana DeBose also continued their awards season streak by winning Best Actor, Best Supporting Actor, and Best Supporting Actress for King Richard, CODA, and West Side Story, respectively.
Jessica Chastain followed up her recent Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards win by taking home another Best Actress accolade for The Eyes of Tammy Faye.
Kenneth Branagh's semi-autobiographical film Belfast was a triple winner, with prizes for Best Acting Ensemble, Best Original Screenplay, and Best Young Actor/Actress for its lead star Jude Hill.
Over in the television portion of the show, Succession dominated the drama categories, winning Best Drama Series and acting prizes for Kieran Culkin and Sarah Snook, while Ted Lasso swept the comedy categories. It took home four gongs, including Best Comedy Series and acting honours for Jason Sudeikis, Hannah Waddingham, and Brett Goldstein.
Taye Diggs and Nicole Byer hosted the ceremony, which primarily took place at the Fairmont Century Plaza hotel in Los Angeles, with a satellite presentation at the Savoy Hotel in London.
The full list of nominees is as follows:
Film
Best Picture: The Power of the Dog
Best Actor: Will Smith - King Richard
Best Actress: Jessica Chastain - The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Best Supporting Actor: Troy Kotsur - CODA
Best Supporting Actress: Ariana DeBose - West Side Story
Best Young Actor/Actress: Jude Hill - Belfast
Best Acting Ensemble: Belfast
Best Director: Jane Campion - The Power of the Dog
Best Original Screenplay: Kenneth Branagh - Belfast
Best Adapted Screenplay: Jane Campion - The Power of the Dog
Best Cinematography: Ari Wegner - The Power of the Dog
Best Production Design: Patrice Vermette, Zsuzsanna Sipos - Dune
Best Editing: Sarah Broshar and Michael Kahn - West Side Story
Best Costume Design: Jenny Beavan - Cruella
Best Hair and Makeup: The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Best Visual Effects: Dune
Best Comedy: Licorice Pizza
Best Animated Feature: The Mitchells vs. the Machines
Best Foreign Language Film: Drive My Car
Best Song: No Time to Die - No Time to Die (sung by Billie Eilish)
Best Score: Hans Zimmer - Dune
Television
Best Drama Series: Succession
Best Actor in a Drama Series: Lee Jung-jae - Squid Game
Best Actress in a Drama Series: Melanie Lynskey - Yellowjackets
Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series: Kieran Culkin - Succession
Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series: Sarah Snook - Succession
Best Comedy Series: Ted Lasso
Best Actor in a Comedy Series: Jason Sudeikis - Ted Lasso
Best Actress in a Comedy Series: Jean Smart - Hacks
Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series: Brett Goldstein - Ted Lasso
Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series: Hannah Waddingham - Ted Lasso
Best Limited Series: Mare of Easttown
Best Movie Made for Television: Oslo
Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television: Michael Keaton - Dopesick
Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television: Kate Winslet - Mare of Easttown
Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television: Murray Bartlett - The White Lotus
Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television: Jennifer Coolidge - The White Lotus
Best Foreign Language Series: Squid Game
Best Animated Series: What If...?
Best Talk Show: Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
Best Comedy Special: Bo Burnham: Inside.