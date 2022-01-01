Hilary Duff reflects on 'anxiety-inducing' Vanity Fair cover photoshoot

Hilary Duff has described her experience of shooting the iconic 2003 Vanity Fair foldout as "high stress".



The How I Met Your Father actress was recently asked to take a lie detector test by editors at the publication, and during the conversation, was asked whether the It's Totally Raining Teens! foldout cover was a career-high for her.



"Explain career high. Like personal high or just like a big achievement?" she asked. "I remember being like, 'This is cool I was included in this,' but no, this was a very high stress, anxiety-inducing day."



She added, "Also, Mandy (Moore) and I are great friends now, so this is very funny."



The magazine cover featured Hilary and Mandy, along with Amanda Bynes, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, Alexis Bledel, Evan Rachel Wood, Raven-Symoné, and Lindsay Lohan.



Evan previously recounted the same shoot on a now-deleted Twitter account back in 2014.



"I was almost in tears after this shoot. They tried that dress on me, I wasn't comfortable but they told me there was no time 'cause everyone else took up too much time with their fittings," she recalled. "Then I was given a choice on whether I wanted to wear flats or heels. I chose flats and was immediately handed heels and told they looked better."



The Westworld actress added, "Then we were all lined up, stared at and approved. I was 15 and felt for the first time my identity being erased and the pressure to shut up and do what you are told.



"I felt like meat. Since then, I have found my voice. Never again."