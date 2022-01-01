Kim Kardashian calls out Kanye West over child custody comments

Kim Kardashian has called out Kanye West over comments he made about their child custody agreement.

On Sunday, the rapper took to Instagram to share a series of videos in which he ranted about their eight-year-old daughter North West having a TikTok account and wanting her to attend his Sunday Service events. Later, Kanye also posted a photo of North's backpack which was adorned with pins featuring cartoon depictions of the former couple, as well as an alien motif.

"This was on my daughters back pack when I was 'allowed' to see her last week (sic)," he wrote in the caption. "This is why I go so hard for my family I am wired to protect my family at all cost As the priest of my home Don't worry Northy God is still alive."

In response, Kim rejected her ex-husband's allegations.

"Please stop with this narrative, you were just here this morning picking up the kids for school," she replied.

Kim filed to end her marriage to Kanye in February 2021 and was declared legally single by a judge earlier this month. The 41-year-old is currently dating Pete Davidson.