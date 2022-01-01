Sandra Bullock taking break from the film industry

Sandra Bullock is set to take a break from acting and producing to focus on her children.



After the premiere of her film The Lost City at the SXSW Film Festival in Austin, Texas over the weekend, the Academy Award-winning actress told the crowd, "I am just going to take some time to be a mom."



Bullock is a mother to two adopted children - son Louis, 12, and daughter Laila, 10.



"I'll get back to it. I don't know when. Probably when they're teenagers, solidly 16- or 17-year-olds," she continued, according to Fox News.



Previously, Bullock opened up about her experiences of parenting in a discussion for Red Table Talk.



"To say that I wish our skins matched, sometimes I do. Because then it would be easier on how people approach us. It's our anxiety, it's our fear, it's our cross to bear the minute you become a mom," the 57-year-old reflected.



The Lost City hits U.S. cinemas from 25 March.