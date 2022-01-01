Billie Lourd weds Austen Rydell

Billie Lourd and Austen Rydell are married.

According to editors at People, the Scream Queens actress and film producer wed during a ceremony held in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico on Saturday.

Lourd and Rydell haven't commented on the news.

However, Leslie Grossman took to her Instagram Stories on Sunday and confirmed she was a guest at the nuptials.

"Billie and Austen's wedding weekend is over, which is so sad 'cause it was the most fun," she said alongside a clip of her holding a trophy. "But I won Best Dressed, and I may have bribed the judges. I may have done whatever I needed to do to get this trophy. But I got it."

Lourd, who is the daughter of the late Carrie Fisher, became engaged to Rydell in June 2020. Their son Kingston was born three months later.