Pete Davidson will be onboard Blue Origin's next space flight

Pete Davidson is going to space.

The Saturday Night Live comedian will be on the next space flight with Blue Origin, Jeff Bezos' private space travel company.

The next flight's crew was announced on Blue Origin's Twitter page on Monday. Davidson will be accompanied by Party America CEO Marty Allen, philanthropist and real estate mogul Marc Hagle and his wife Sharon Hagle, University of North Carolina professor Jim Kitchen, and Commercial Space Technologies president Dr. George Nield.

They are set to lift off on 23 March at 8:30am Central Daylight Time (CDT)/ 1:30pm Coordinated Universal Time (UTC).

It will be the fourth passenger flight for the company's New Shepard program. The King of Staten Island star will be the third celebrity on a Blue Origin flight, following Star Trek actor William Shatner and American football star-turned-TV host Michael Strahan.

Live launch coverage will be available on the company website from one hour before liftoff.