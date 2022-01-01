Bob Saget's death records to be permanently sealed

Bob Saget's family has been granted a permanent injunction which blocks the release of certain records relating to the actor's death.

In February, the late comedian's widow, Kelly Rizzo, and his three daughters from a previous marriage, filed a lawsuit seeking a permanent injunction against the Orange County Sheriff's Office and a local coroner, claiming they wanted to prevent details from the investigation into his death from being made public, insisting the records depict the tragedy "graphically".

A temporary injunction was swiftly granted, and on Monday, Ninth Judicial Circuit Judge Vincent Chiu in Florida made it permanent.

"The entire Saget family is grateful that the Judge granted their request for an injunction to preserve Bob's dignity, as well as their privacy rights, especially after suffering this unexpected and tragic loss," the Saget family attorney Brian Bieber said in a statement, reports CNN. "We are pleased this issue has been resolved, and the healing process can continue to move forward. All of the prayers and well wishes continuously extended to the family are beyond appreciated."

The family had argued that the release of the records would breach their privacy and cause them "irreparable harm" and emotional distress.

The Full House actor was found dead in his room at the Ritz-Carlton Orlando in Florida in January at the age of 65. His cause of death was ruled as an accidental blow to the head which fractured his skull in several places and caused bleeding across both sides of his brain.

His family previously released a statement stating that doctors found he "accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep."