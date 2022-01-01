Sandra Bullock jokes about 'full-on' scene with naked Channing Tatum in The Lost City

Sandra Bullock has joked she was "face-to-face" with Channing Tatum's manhood while filming a scene for The Lost City.

During an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Monday night, host Stephen asked the Oscar-winning actress about a sequence in the trailer of the upcoming adventure film in which her character Loretta Sage is forced to pull leeches off of her co-star's lower back and bottom.

Noting that Channing was "stupid naked" as cover model Alan in the flick, she went on to describe how she picked the leeches off of his "left thigh" too.

"No. (I'm) fully there. Full-on face to face, with the, uh... landscape. I had to spend some time down there, just making sure no leeches, and I had a lot to say to it. As one does. When you're down there, you may as well just get to know it," she laughed.

Despite getting up close to Channing, Sandra joked that she was the consummate professional on set.

"In all honesty, when you're down there and you have two pages of dialogue, if you are looking directly at it, you will get nothing done. So, I looked at his left thigh. I focused more on the left inner thigh," the star smiled.

The Lost City, also featuring Daniel Radcliffe and Brad Pitt, is set to be released in U.S. cinemas on 25 March.