Billie Lourd honoured late mother Carrie Fisher with wedding gown

Billie Lourd paid homage to her late mother Carrie Fisher with her wedding dress over the weekend.

The Scream Queens actress married Austen Rydell on the beach in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico wearing a white off-the-shoulder tulle wedding dress on Saturday.

In an interview with Vogue, Billie explained that she reached out to Rodarte designers Kate and Laura Mulleavy about designing the gown because of their connection to her mum.

"I discovered Kate and Laura after they interviewed my mom for an article in 2014 and immediately fell in love," Billie shared. "So when I started thinking about who I wanted to design my wedding dress, they were the first people who came to mind. I have always been a massive fan of their work and thought their elegant, ethereal, unique style was a perfect fit for my-kind of-elegant, ethereal, unique personality. I also felt a strong connection to them because of their connection to my mom and because they are California gals just like me!"

Outside of the gowns, Billie paid tribute to her late mother in little details - she wore her mother's favourite blue fire opal ring as her 'something blue' and a ring that Carrie had given to one of her closest friends as her 'something borrowed'.

The late Star Wars actress' two best friends Gavin DeBecker and Bruce Wagner officiated the ceremony. Billie added, "And in true Carrie fashion, we threw glitter in the air at the end of the ceremony. It was magical. I could not have dreamed up a more perfect wedding."

After the service, she changed into her second Rodarte look for the reception, a flapper-style outfit inspired by her late grandmother Debbie Reynolds.

Debbie passed away the day after her daughter Carrie in December 2016.