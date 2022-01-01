Juliette Lewis signs on for Chippendales-inspired TV series Immigrant

Juliette Lewis has boarded Hulu's upcoming limited series, Immigrant.



According to Deadline, the Yellowjackets actress has been cast in Robert Siegel's new project, which chronicles the rise of the Chippendales, a male striptease troupe who gained massive success in the early 1980s. It also explores the murder plot relating to the founders.



Eternals' Kumail Nanjiani will star in the lead role of Somen "Steve" Banerjee, an Indian-American entrepreneur who immigrated to the U.S. and started the Chippendales.



Immigrant - a working title - will delve into Steve's rise to the top, his complicated relationships, and eventual fall from grace.



Juliette will portray Denise, a Chippendales groupie who gains choreographer Nick De Noia's trust and becomes his adviser.



Nick will be played by The White Lotus's Murray Bartlett.



As well as Kumail and Murray, Juliette joins a confirmed cast including Dan Stevens, Nicola Peltz, Annaleigh Ashford, Andrew Rannells, Robin De Jesús, and Quentin Plair.



Siegel and Jennie Konner will serve as showrunners and executive producers on the series.



A potential release date has not yet been announced.